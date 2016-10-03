Villa sack Di Matteo after defeat to PNE

Aston Villa have sacked manager Roberto Di Matteo in the wake of their defeat to Preston North End on Saturday.

The Italian was only appointed in June and was in charge for 12 games, Villa winning just once.

Callum Robinson takes on Mile Jedinak in PNE's win over Aston Villa at Deepdale

First-half goals from Ben Pearson and Jordan Hugill condemned the Midlands outfit to defeat at Deepdale.

The travelling Villa supporters turned on Di Matteo during the game, singing ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ three times.

Di Matteo’s assistant, Steve Clarke, has been put in caretaker charge.

Villa announced on Monday morning that they had parted company with Di Matteo who previously managed Schalke 04, Chelsea, West bromwich Albion and MK Dons.

A statement released by Villa said: “Aston Villa Football Club has today parted company with manager Roberto Di Matteo.

“The club decided to act following a run of disappointing results which has the left the team occupying 19th position in the Championship.

“The club would like to place on record its appreciation to Roberto for all his efforts in helping rebuild the squad and wish him well for the future.

“Steve Clarke will take over as caretaker manager during the search for a new manager.

“There will be no further comment from the club.”

Di Matteo is the first manager in the Championship to be sacked this season.

Villa spent heavily in the summer after relegation from the Premier League, their big-money signings including Jonathan Kodjia, Ross McCormack, James Chester, Mile Jedinak and Aaron Tshibola.