VIDEO: Robinson back in the goal hunt with Bristol City brace

Callum Robinson is back on top of the Preston scoring chart after rediscovering his goal touch in the hammering of Bristol City.

The 22-year-old scored twice in the 5-0 Deepdale win to take his season’s account to 11 and he is joint top scorer with Jordan Hugill.

Preston North End's Callum Robinson skips past Josh Brownhill as Bailey Wright looks on.

Robinson had not found the net since February’s clash with Birmingham, spending four of the eight games since on the bench.

Restored to the side against the Robins – a club he had an unhappy loan spell at in the first-half of last season – he had a good night.

In addition to netting the fourth and fifth goals, Robinson set up Tom Barkhuizen for the first and won the penalty for the second.

“It was a good night, both with how the team played and from a personal point of view,” Robinson told the Post.

“We took the lead in the first half but at the time there was nothing to suggest we would go on to score five.

“Once Aiden McGeady scored the penalty early in the second half, you could see Bristol City go a little bit flat.

“Tom Clarke got the third and then I scored my two goals close together.”

Robinson’s first goal was arguably the best of the game from a team point of view.

A flowing move across the pitch from right to left saw Barkhuizen set up Robinson.

He said: “Barks did very well, he could have shot but he wasn’t thinking of himself and instead played me in.

“For the last goal, the ball dropped to me off a defender and I knocked it in.

“That is 11 for me, level with Jordan and we’ve had a bit of banter all season about how many we would score.

“We all getting goals from quite a few players, Geads has seven as well as his assists, Barks has been unbelieveable in the last month and Daryl Horgan has chipped in with a goal and a few assists.”

Away from the pitch, there is responsibility of another kind heading Robinson’s way.

Team-mate and best pal Daniel Johnson became a dad on Saturday and DJ has asked Robinson to be godfather.

“I’m so happy for DJ and his family,” said Robinson.

“DJ will be an energetic dad but a strict one I reckon.

“They’ve asked me to be godfather which is a lovely thing and it’s something I can’t wait to be.”