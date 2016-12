Preston North End boss Simon Grayson pulled no punches after team mates Eoin Doyle and Jermaine Beckford were sent off for fighting each other.

The pair were dismissed late on in the 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday - the second and third red cards of the game after Scott Duncan had also given Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri his marching orders.

Simon Grayson looks on during an eventful afternoon at Hillsborough.

