Vermijl’s second coming

A fully signed-up Marnick Vermijl is hoping to his second Preston coming will be against Barnsley on Saturday.

The Belgian made the permanent switch to Deepdale from Sheffield Wednesday on deadline day after spending last season on loan with PNE.

With his arrival coming during the international break, Vermijl has had a few days to settle back in before turning his attention to match action.

“It has been really good to have a week to train with the lads again and get back into the system,” Vermijl told the Evening Post.

“Now it almost feels like I have never been away and I’m looking forward to hopefully playing against Barnsley.

“I want to play again, get going and help the team put some results together.

“We have got a lot of games coming up – I like that when they come in quick succession.

“It is an important few weeks coming up.”

North End kept tabs on Vermijl all summer after his loan spell ended.

They were initially quoted a £2m asking price by the Owls before the figure dropped in line with their budget last week.

Waiting for the move to happen was frustrating for Vermijl, his only competitive action for Wednesday this season being a League Cup defeat at Cambridge.

The 24-year-old said: “It took a bit longer than expected to get everything sorted but we got there in the end.

“Preston were in touch all summer but at first, the price was way too high and nothing could get agreed.

“I did pre-season over at Wednesday, played in some friendlies and in a cup game.

“Last week it was good to get things done – I had made up my mind that I wanted to come permanently.

“Being a full-time signing does make a difference, the biggest thing is that it brings some stability.

“I enjoyed it last season, what we did as a group and how high we finished was good to be part of.

“The aim is to try and be better this season – we will take it game by game and see where we end up.

“My arrival this season is a bit different to last time – last year, I trained for the first time on a Friday and made my debut against Middlesbrough on the Sunday.

“This time, I’ve got a few training sessions under my belt and got to know the new lads who have arrived over the summer.”

Last season, Vermijl made 23 starts in all competitions and nine appearances from the bench – scoring twice.

While he has made the move from Wednesday, one of his team-mates from last season will be wearing an Owls shirt this term.

Adam Reach, who was on loan with PNE from Middlesbrough, moved on deadline day from Boro to Wednesday in a deal which could reach £7m.

Said Vermijl: “They have taken Adam for a lot of money and he will be a good signing for them.”