Underdog tag suits Scots says ex-PNE man

Callum Davidson insists Scotland have nothing to fear when they take on England at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The former Preston North End left-back, now St Johnstone’s assistant manager, cut short a family holiday, having been invited by Gordan Strachan to join the international set-up.

Having been part of the Scotland side the last time they beat England – Don Hutchinson scoring the only goal in Euro 2000 qualifying play-off second leg at Wembley – Davidson believes the current crop should relish being written off.

“We are good when we’re underdogs,” said the 40-year-old.

“It’s England’s game to lose. They expect to win, everybody down there expects them to win.

“As a coach, seeing ur boys’ commitment and attitude to training is spot-on.

“There are a lot of good football players in that group and a lot of them have been successful this year.

“There is a positive frame of mind and we go into the game needing a result.

“There’s only one way to look at it.”

The call to join Strachan’s coaching staff came as something of a shock for Davidson, who also played for Blackburn and Leicester in between starting and finishing his playing career with St Johnstone.

“I got a phonecall from Gordon towards the end of the season asking if I would join up with the squad and I was delighted to be asked,” he said.

“It was a pretty easy answer.

“It was a bit of a bolt from the blue. It’s nice to be recommended.

“This is the early stages of my coaching career so it’s great to be asked along for such a big game.

“These are the games you look back on.

“You have to remember them as a player.

“Now I want to be involved in them as a coach.”