Trip down memory lane for ex-PNE players

THE Preston North End Former Players Association held their 19th annual dinner at Deepdale.

Lilywhites stars from down the years mixed with fans in the ever popular event.

Neil McDonald and Graeme Atkinson with a picture from the 1996 promotion party

There was a reunion of some of the 1995/96 Third Division title-winning squad to mark the 20th anniversary of that memorable campaign.

Manager Gary Peters was joined by Andy Saville – who scored 30 goals that season – skipper Ian Bryson, Allan Smart, Graeme Atkinson, Paul Sparrow, Neil McDonald, David Lucas, Andy Fensome and Russ Wilcox.

Other players to attend included Alex Bruce, Mike Elwiss, Roy Tunks, Ricky Thomson, Graham Houston, Lee Ashcroft, Paul McKenna, Peter Litchfield, Leo Gornall and Eric Jones.

Impressionist Kevin Connelly and comedian Lea Roberts provided the after-dinner entertainment.