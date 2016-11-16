The pies have it at PNE

Preston fans munch their way through some of the cheapest pies in the Championship.

The annual BBC Sport Price of Football study shows that only three clubs in the division charge less for a pie than the £2.80 which PNE do at Deepdale.

Pies cost �2.80 at PNE

Pies at Wigan and Burton are £2.60, with Blackburn’s £2.70.

The most expensive pies in the Championship are at Fulham and Brighton – they both charge £4 for the pastry snack.

North End’s £2.10 charge for a cup of tea is not the cheapest in the division but nor is it the most expensive.

A brew at Burton is just £1.30, while at the other end of the scale, Fulham and Bristol City charge £2.50.

Cups of tea at seven other grounds are also pricier than at Deepdale, with three charging the same.

The cheapest brew in British football is 80p at Forfar Athletic.

With regards to tickets, PNE’s lowest single ticket price of £24 is slightly above the £22.11 average in the Championship.

But their highest single ticket price of £30 is well below the £36.13 average.

The highest single price ticket in the division is £49 at Sheffield Wednesday – Fulham’s is £45, Leeds £42 and Bristol City £41.

The cheapest season ticket at PNE costs £360, the average in that section in the Championship being £322.82.

Their dearest season ticket is £560, compared to a division’s average of £568.15.

Away fans visiting Deepdale are charged £24, Preston do not categorise games like some do.

The average cheapest ticket price for away supporters in the division is £20.98.

That average price includes Ipswich’s £10, however that price is only available for occasional games.

It is worth noting that Ipswich’s dearest away ticket rockets to £40.

The highest away ticket cost in the division is the £42 charged for some games by Wednesday.

Preston’s charge for a junior replica shirt is £36, above the division’s average of £34.66.

The £45 charge for an adult replica shirt comes in just below the £45.50 average.

This is the sixth year BBC Sport have conducted this study, which covers 223 clubs in 13 divisions – Plymouth were the only club who did not take part.