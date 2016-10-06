Television date for PNE

Preston North End’s derby with Blackburn Rovers is to be shown live on Sky Sports.

The clash at Deepdale on Saturday, December 10, has been moved to a 5.30pm kick-off time.

Joe Garner scores for PNE in last season's Deepdale clash with Blackburn

It is the second time that North End have been on television this season, with them beating Wigan Athletic 1-0 in front of the cameras last month.

PNE’s visit to Nottingham Forest which follows the Blackburn game, has been given a new date.

The City Ground meeting moves to Wednesday, December 14 from December 13, due to Forest playing Derby the previous Sunday.

Teams playing on a Sunday are entitled to move a midweek game from Tuesday to Wednesday.

North End’s clash with Rovers is one of 19 Championship and League One games chosen for live coverage by Sky up until January 2.

Newcastle and Aston Villa will feature four times and Leeds three times.