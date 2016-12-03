Sheffield Wednesday v PNE

Alan Browne returned to the Preston North End side for the Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Irishman came into the midfield at the expense of former Wednesday player Marnick Vermijl, that the only change to the starting XI which featured in last week's 1-1 draw with Burton Albion.

It was Browne's first slice of action since his red card against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup in October, with him serving a three-match ban since and also being an unused substitute in the Burton game.

Jermaine Beckford returned to the bench after missing the last two games with a thigh strain but midfield play-maker Paul Gallagher was absent again because of a calf injury.

Former PNE players Adam Reach and Ross Wallace were named in the Wednesday line-up.

Wednesday: Westwood, Hunt, Lees, Loovens, Reach, Wallace, Hutchinson, Lee, Bannan, Forestieri, Joao. Subs: Jones, Fletcher, Palmer, Pudil, Buckely, Nuhiu, Dawson.

PNE: Maxwell, Baptiste, Clarke, Wright, Cunningham, Pearson, Browne, McGeady, Johnson, Robinson, Hugill. Subs: Vermijl, Huntington, Pringle, Doyle, Makienok, Beckford, Lindegaard.

Referee: Scoitt Duncan (Northumberland)