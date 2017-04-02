SeanGregan’s exclusive column

Preston North End have got to the stage of the season where draws are not going to be too much use to their chances of reaching the play-offs.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at Deepdale saw them slip a point further behind the top six, although they did move up a position in the table.

With seven games left, they have six points to get back on Fulham who occupy the final play-off position at the moment.

While there will be twists and turns yet, that leaves them with a lot of hard work to do.

In some of the remaining games, especially at home, it might be a case of throwing caution to the wind and going all out attack to win.

They have nothing to lose by doing that and who knows where it might take them?

Against Forest, they showed plenty of fight to get back into the game after going behind in the first half.

Simon Grayson changed formation at half-time to give it a go and they did enough to get the draw.

It is Bristol City at home on Tuesday night and it is so important they win that one.

Like Forest, it is another game against a team battling for points at the other end of the table.

North End have got Leeds and Huddersfield away after playing Bristol City, so ideally they need a victory to take into those games.

I’ve been saying for a few weeks that I fancied Fulham to push into the top six and they did that this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday have been wobbling and look to have got nervous – has the pressure got to them?

It is that sixth place which is being played for, the top five look pretty secure.

If it is Fulham who get that last place, I think they could go on and win the play-offs. They’ve got momentum having bided their time on the fringes of the top six, while their squad has plenty of talent in it.

That said, Huddersfield, Leeds and Reading are all very strong and have been up there for most of the season.

The Championship play-offs carry a massive prize at the end of it, so it is going to be a fascinating battle.

While North End were battling for their point against Forest, I was not too far away at AFC Fylde who were playing Darlington where I’m on the coaching staff.

Fylde won 4-1 so it was not the best of afternoons for me. I’ve got to say that it is an unbelievable set-up there, better than some I have seen in League One.

They are going places and will win the National League North title, make no mistake.

You have then got to fancy them to do well in the league above, given the resources and stadium.

A few years ago, I played on loan for Fleetwood when they were in the Conference.

AFC Fylde remind me very much of Fleetwood, with an ambitious chairman.

How they will grow their support with so many teams in the area, I’m not so sure, but they are doing well.