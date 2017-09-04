Sean will play wherever in search for first Preston goal

Sean Maguire says he’s more than happy to play anywhere across the Preston North End frontline.

The summer signing from Cork City arrived with a reputation as a goalscorer having fired in 20 for the League of Ireland leaders in 2017 alone.

Thus far however, the 23-year-old former West Ham United man has only started the opening day victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Deepdale as an out and out striker in Alex Neil’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

Since then, North End fans have seen Maguire operate in a slightly deeper role, either from a wide position or right in behind Jordan Hugill as a number 10.

“I see myself as a striker but I feel like anywhere the gaffer puts me I’ll put in a shift,” said PNE’s No.24, called into the initial 39-man Republic of Ireland squad for the latest World Cup qualifiers.

“I think we’ve clicked well myself and the other lads who play in the forward positions.

“We haven’t scored the goals but we’re playing well and creating chances and it would be different if we weren’t creating the chances.

“When I was younger before I went to Cork I used play as a number 10 or out left.

“When I first came to Cork I was a number nine so I’m used to playing as anyone of the front four.

“I can adapt to it quite well.

“If the gaffer puts me right back I’m not complaining though.

“I’m going to give 110 per cent for my team mates, for the fans and for the club.”

Maguire has certainly hit the ground running at Deepdale despite not finding the net.

The Irishman has featured in five of the six games so far this season, only not appearing in the 0-0 draw at Leeds.

Arriving part-way through the season means Maguire certainly has a sharpness edge on team-mates and opponents alike and at times, it has shown.

“It was funny coming over when the league was pretty much three-quarters of the way through,” said Maguire.

“I feel the fittest I’ve felt in my career.

“I felt I was getting fitter as the game went on at Middlesbrough and thought they were there for the taking in the last 10 minutes.

“If I got the ball on the half-turn in the last couple of minutes I felt I was going to beat my man.

“I’ve got the extra-sharpness and I think I’ve adapted quite well.

“There’s a big Irish contingent here but everyone has been so welcoming.

“They’ve been brilliant to me and long may that continue.

“I’m playing well, I’m confident the goals will come and once I get that first one I’m sure more will follow.”