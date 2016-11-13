Sean Gregan’s exclusive column

I do fear for the future of British managers in the game, with the trend for clubs over here looking to employ managers and coaches from abroad.

As you know, I’m on the coaching staff at Darlington and love the role, although it is a part-time one.

But do I see a pathway up the football pyramid?

The answer to that is not really.

I have no argument with the top European coaches such as Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Antonio Conte being in the top jobs.

You want to see the best coaches at work and they are the very best.

But there are other foreign coaches working in the English game who are no better than what is available already.

You look at Sean Dyche at Burnley who is one of the best English managers around.

If it was not for Burnley giving him a chance four years ago, would he have got the opportunity to manage in the Premier League?

When England searched for a manager in the summer, there were not too many candidates who sprang to mind.

Sam Allardyce came and quickly went and now it is Gareth Southgate in caretaker charge.

This is not something you see happening in reverse in other countries.

You don’t see many English coaches working in Serie A or in the Bundesliga.

Clubs abroad tend to put a lot more faith and trust in homegrown coaches which you have to admire.

It is expensive to get your coaching badges and a lot of time goes into doing them.

So many people do feel frustrated when they don’t land coaching jobs.

I feel that I have plenty to offer to the game, having played more than 750 games in all four divisions in English football.

And there are plenty more like me who would love to just be given a chance.

Don’t get wrong, I love it at Darlington and being part of what the club has achieved is brilliant.

But it is a part-time role and having been in the game for so long as a player, I’d love to be full-time.

Maybe it is something that the PFA and LMA need to look at and address so that home grown coaches are getting a chance at a decent level.

Meanwhile, Preston will be enjoying the international break having had some very good results of late.

Different managers have a different approach to these breaks in the fixture list but I assume it is a mixture of work on the training ground and rest for the North End squad.

Simon Grayson will be looking to keep the players ticking over, working on a few things for the games coming up. But a few days off can be fitted in here and there too.

It is a long season and a quick breather can do them the world of good.

The good form since the middle of September has been very encouraging and fingers crossed, it can be maintained over the coming weeks and months.

There are no more breaks now until March, so it is a real slog as the weather turns and the pitches get heavier.

But if PNE can keep the consistency of the last couple of months, I don’t see why they can’t keep pushing on.

They have been scoring more goals this season which is good to see.

Maybe, they have found a bit more confidence this season as an attacking force.

They still want to be hard to beat but they have put three goals in a game a few more times than last season.