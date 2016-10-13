Seagulls v Lilywhites in focus

MEET THE BOSS: Chris Hughton

The former Tottenham defender was appointed as Brighton manager in December 2014.

He had previously been in charge of Newcastle, Birmingham and Norwich. Last season, Hughton guided the Seagulls to third place – they missed out on automatic promotion on goal difference. Brighton then lost to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs. As a player, Hughton turned out more than 300 times for Spurs.

MEET THE REF: Craig Pawson

The Premier League referee is in charge of Preston’s visit to Brighton. It is the first time that Mr Pawson has officiated a North End game since their 1-0 defeat at Millwall in the FA Cup in January 2013. The South Yorkshire whistler was in charge of this summer’s Community Shield and has refereed five top-flight matches this season. In his last game, he controversially allowed a late Arsenal goal to stand at Burnley.

THIS WEEK

40 years ago: On October 12, 1976, Preston beat Peterborough United 6-2 at Deepdale. Alex Bruce scored a hat-trick, with Mike Elwiss, Barrie Mitchell and substitute John Smith also on target.

24 years ago: A Tony Ellis hat-trick gave North End a 3-2 victory over bitter rivals Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on October 10, 1992. Ellis scored his third goal just a few minutes after being knocked unconscious. It was a first win in charge for caretaker manager Sam Allardyce, who had taken over from the sacked Les Chapman.

18 years ago: On October 12, 1998, North End won 1-0 against Manchester City at Maine Road. The game was played on a Monday night although it was not shown on television. Gary Parkinson struck Preston’s winner from the penalty spot.