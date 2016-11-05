Rotherham v PNE

Aiden McGeady returned to the Preston North End side for the clash with Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

The winger's return after a month on the sidelines with a hamstring strain was the only change to the starting XI made by Lilywhites manager Simon Grayson.

McGeady replaced the suspended Ben Pearson, five yellow cards earning the midfielder a one-match ban.

It was Republic of Ireland international McGeady's first appearances since the Aston Villa game on October 1.

Liam Grimshaw got a place on the bench, with Jermaine Beckford and Marnick Vermijl also among the substitutes.

Rotherham: Camp, Fisher, Wood, Fry, Mattock, Taylor, Vaulks, Ball, Newell, Blackstock, Ward. Subs: Kelly, Forde, Odemwingie, Halford, Belaid, Brown, Price.

PNE: Maxwell, Baptiste, Clarke, Wright, Cunningham, McGeady, Gallagher, Johnson, Pringle, Robinson, Hugill. Subs: Vermijl, Huntington, Grimshaw, Makienok, Doyle, Beckford, Lindegaard.

Referee: Andy Woolmer (Northamptonshire)