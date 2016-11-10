Rivals unite for men’s health

Traditional footballing rivalries will be put to one side to help save lives across Lancashire.

Preston North End are aiming to give prostate cancer the red card by offering men the opportunity of a potentially life-saving blood test for just £5.

The health initiative was set up by Burnley’s former chairman and current vice-chairman Barry Kilby, who continues to receive treatment for the illness after being diagnosed in 2012.

He set up a number of screening programmes at Turf Moor, where more than 1,000 men were tested for the disease, which affects around one man in every eight at some point in their lives.

“The testing sessions here at Burnley have been an absolute success, with around 10% of those tested referred to their doctors for further investigation,” said Kilby

“Preston have watched what has happened at Burnley and the results of detection of the disease and they are now offering something that will save lives.”

The event in the Invincibles Lounge at Deepdale Stadium, organised by the district’s ‘Walnut Group’, will take place on Saturday between 10am and 1pm. The test, recommended for men over the age of 50, or over 45 if there is a history of cancer in the family, takes around 30 seconds, with results being sent out between seven and 10 days.