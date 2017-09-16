Redknapp leaves Birmingham after PNE defeat

Harry Redknapp was sacked as Birmingham City manager within a short time of their defeat to Preston North End.

North End beat the Blues 3-1 at St Andrews with goals from Daniel Johnson, Jordan Hugill and Tom Barkhuizen.

There was no clue of his impending exit after the game, with Redknapp attending the post-match press conference.

In that conference, he told reporters: "We have got to lift ourselves. There is a team waiting to gel but we have suffered several injuries to key players.

"I do not come to work because I need the money, I enjoy the job and leaving home at 5.15 every morning.

"I would love to be the manager to bring some success to Birmingham."

The 70-year-old former Tottenham boss was brought in on a rescue mission at the end of last season and kept Blues in the Championship.

But the club have lost seven of their 10 games in all competitions this term, including their last six.

A statement from City read: "Unfortunately due to the poor start to the campaign which sees the club second from bottom of the Championship, we are left with no choice but to terminate the contract of the manager with immediate effect.

"We thank him for all his efforts and wish him good luck for the future. Lee Carsley, Blues' head professional development coach, will step in as caretaker manager.

Assistant manager Kevin Bond has also left the club but coaches Paul Groves and Kevin Hitchcock have stayed.

Redknapp - who signed 14 players this summer - took over after Gianfranco Zola's disastrous reign last season and kept them up.

He banked £250,000 for the final three games and signed a contract worth £1.75million to take charge for this term. It is unclear what the former West Ham and Portsmouth manager will get in compensation.