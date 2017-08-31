Preston striker Eoin Doyle joins Oldham on loan

Preston North End striker Eoin Doyle has joined Oldham Athletic on loan until January.

The Irishman hasn’t featured for the Lilywhites this season and moves to Boundary Park until the New Year.

The 29-year-old arrived at Deepdale first on loan before signing a three-year deal to make a permanent move from Cardiff last summer.

Doyle found first-team opportunities limited however, infamously scoring before being sent off for fighting with team-mate Jermaine Beckford in the defeat at Sheffield Wednesday last December.

He finished the season on loan at Portsmouth and is yet to see any action under new manager Alex Neil.

It was the second bit of confirmed business from PNE on deadline day, Liam Grimshaw’s contract having been cancelled to pave the way for a move to Motherwell.

LIVE: Latest Preston North End news on transfer deadline day