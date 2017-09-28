Preston's Arsenal loanee Stephy Mavididi in England Under 20s call-up

Preston North End forward Stephy Mavididi has been called up by England's Under 20s for a second time.

Keith Downing's side take on Italy and the Czech Republic next month and the on-loan Arsenal man will be looking to build on a goalscoring debut for the Under 20s in the 3-0 win over the Netherlands at the start of September.

The Three Lions youngsters first face Italy in Gorgonzola on Thursday. October 5 before returning to St George's Park to take on the Czechs on Tuesday, October 10.

That means there are set to be four PNE players on international duty over the next couple of weeks.

Chris Maxwell has been handed a first call-up by Wales manager Chris Coleman while Daryl Horgan and Sean Maguire are in the provisional 32-man Republic of Ireland party.