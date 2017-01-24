Preston North End hailed for their diversity

Preston North End have been held-up as a ‘shining example’ in meeting the EFL’s diversity Code of Practice.

They met all 12 sections of the code, officials from the league presenting PNE with a plaque and certificate in a visit to Deepdale.

North End assistant boss Glynn Snodin and skipper Tom Clarke joined club staff and supporters in receiving the recognition.

The EFL’s inclusion officer Aneel Javed said: “We look at the whole club, from setting the accountability at the very highest level – the board room and chief executive – right the way through the operation of the club.

“Preston were a shining example of meeting with what the code of practice asks for.

“There are 12 sections, all with different criteria within them.

“We assess clubs to see if they meet the criteria and PNE aced it.

“It is not just a case of the EFL saying this is one of our clubs, isn’t it great?

“There is an independent assessor who does three assessment days and then passes the evidence and findings to a panel of equality experts.”

North End chief executive John Kay said: “We put in an enormous amount of effort and we are pleased with the outcome.

“As individuals on a day-to-day basis we all need reminding what the laws are and it was all very beneficial.

“We held workshops and sessions together, the players attended alongside the office staff.

“We had a mix of people that don’t see each other on a regular basis, so it was very positive.

“Our target has always been to run a successful club that is a strong part of the community, the EFL’s code of practice is so important.”