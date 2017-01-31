Preston midfielder in deadline-day move

Preston North End midfielder Liam Grimshaw has joined Chesterfield on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has found first-team appearances hard to come by this season, with him making five starts and two substitute appearances.

Grimshaw was signed from Manchester United 12 months ago but a knee operation meant he didn't pull on a North End shirt last season.

He started the first four games of this campaign at right-back but has not been able to force his way into contention in his favoured central midfield slot.

Chesterfield are battling to avoid relegation from League One and recently appointed Gary Caldwell as manager.