PNE v Wolves

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson made one change to the Lilywhites side for their Championship clash with Wolves at Deepdale.

Ben Pearson returned to the midfield after serving a one-match suspension, replacing Ben Pringle who was not in the squad because of injury.

Pearson coming into the team saw Paul Gallagher move into a wider role.

This was Bailey Wright's 200th appearance for North End, the defender having returned unscathed from international duty with Australia.

Jermaine Beckford was missing from the bench because of a knock.

Former North End goalkeeper Andrew Lonergan was named in the Wolves starting XI - Lonergan made 232 appearances for PNE.

PNE: Maxwell, Baptiste, Clarke, Wright, Cunningham, McGeady, Pearson, Johnson, Gallagher, Robinson, Hugill. Subs: Vermijl, Grimshaw, Makienok, Doyle, Spurr, Huntington.

Wolves: Lonergan, Doherty, Iorfa, Batth, Enobakhare, Coady, Saville, Price, Hause, Costa, Bodvarsson. Subs: Stearman, Dicko, Wallace, Teixeira, Saiss, Cavaeiro, Flatt.

Referee: James Linington (Isle of Wight)