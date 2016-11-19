Search

PNE v Wolves

PNE boss Simon Grayson

PNE boss Simon Grayson

0
Have your say

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson made one change to the Lilywhites side for their Championship clash with Wolves at Deepdale.

Ben Pearson returned to the midfield after serving a one-match suspension, replacing Ben Pringle who was not in the squad because of injury.

Pearson coming into the team saw Paul Gallagher move into a wider role.

This was Bailey Wright's 200th appearance for North End, the defender having returned unscathed from international duty with Australia.

Jermaine Beckford was missing from the bench because of a knock.

Former North End goalkeeper Andrew Lonergan was named in the Wolves starting XI - Lonergan made 232 appearances for PNE.

PNE: Maxwell, Baptiste, Clarke, Wright, Cunningham, McGeady, Pearson, Johnson, Gallagher, Robinson, Hugill. Subs: Vermijl, Grimshaw, Makienok, Doyle, Spurr, Huntington.

Wolves: Lonergan, Doherty, Iorfa, Batth, Enobakhare, Coady, Saville, Price, Hause, Costa, Bodvarsson. Subs: Stearman, Dicko, Wallace, Teixeira, Saiss, Cavaeiro, Flatt.

Referee: James Linington (Isle of Wight)