PNE v Newcastle

The Preston North End side for the clash with Newcastle United at Deepdale reverted to the one which won at Norwich a week ago.

Lilywhites manager Simon Grayson had made nine changes for the midweek 6-0 defeat to the Magpies in the EFL Cup, hence it not being a surprise to see him go back to those who performed so well at Carrow Road.

Bailey Wright and Ben Pringle are the only two players to have started the three games.

Marnick Vermijl returned to the bench after more than a month out with a hamstring injury, with Jermaine Beckford also among the substitutes.

PNE: Maxwell, Baptiste, Clarke, Wright, Cunningham, Pearson, Robinson, Gallagher, Johnson, Pringle, Hugill. Subs: Vermijl, Makienok, Beckford, Doyle, Spurr, Huntington, Lindegaard.

Newcastle: Darlow, Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Gouffran, Diame, Mitrovic. Subs: Hanley, Lazaart, Anita, Perez, Gamez, Atsu, Sels.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Manchester)