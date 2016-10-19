PNE v Huddersfield

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson made four changes to the Lilywhites side for the clash with Huddersfield Town at Deepdale.

Paul Gallagher, Bailey Wright, Greg Cunningham and Ben Pringle came into the starting XI, with Tommy Spurr, Paul Huntington, Chris Humphrey and John Welsh dropping out of the side which drew 2-2 at Brighton.

Gallagher and Pringle were second-half substitutes in the Brighton game, Wright an unused sub that afternoon, while Cunningham was suspended for the trip.

Welsh had limped off late on at Brighton with a calf muscle injury and will miss the next few games.

This was Pringle's first start in the Championship since August, although he did feature in the EFL Cup win at Bournemouth last month.

PNE: Maxwell, Baptiste, Clarke, Wright, Cunningham, Gallagher, Pearson, Johnson, Pringle, Robinson, Hugill. Subs: Spurr, Huntington, Browne, Humphrey, Doyle, Makienok, Lindegaard.

Huddersfield: Ward, Smith, Hudson, Schindler, Lowe, Hogg, Mooy, Scannell, Payne, La Parra, Kachunga. Subs: Whitehead, Bunn, Cranie, Wells, Hefele, Palmer, Coleman.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Carnforth)