PNE v Cardiff City

Jordan Hugill and Alan Browne returned to the Preston North End starting XI for the Championship clash with Cardiff City at Deepdale.

The pair came in for Tommy Spurr and John Welsh , those the two changes to the side which was beaten by Barnsley last Saturday.

North End manager Simon Grayson also switched formation from a 3-4-2-1 to a 4-4-2.

Hugill partnered Eoin Doyle in attack, with Aiden McGeady and Callum Robinson on the wings.

In midfield, Browne came in to partner Paul Gallagher.

There was a return for Bailey Wright on the bench after a toe injury, with Chris Humphrey also back among the substitutes.

PNE: Lindegaard, Vermijl, Clarke, Baptiste, Cunningham, Robinson, Browne, Gallagher, McGeady, Doyle, Hugill. Subs: Wright, Welsh, Johnson, Pringle, Humphrey, Makienok, Maxwell.

Cardiff: Wilson, Peltier, Morrison, Manga, Harris, Ralls, Gunnarsson, Huws, John, Lambert, Pilkington. Subs: Richards, Whittingham, Gounongbe, Immers, Noone, Connolly, Amos.

Referee: Steve Martin (staffordshire)

Cardiff: