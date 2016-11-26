PNE v Burton Albion

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson made one change to the Lilywhites side for the Championship clash with Burton Albion at Deepdale.

A calf injury sidelined Paul Gallagher, with Marnick Vermijl coming into the starting XI after impressive performances as a substitute in the last three games.

It was Vermijl's first start since the middle of September after missing five weeks with a hamstring strain.

Alan Browne returned to the bench after serving a three-man suspension for his red card at Newcastle last month.

This is the first meeting between North End and Burton - the Brewers had former PNE skipper John Mousinho in the centre of defence.

PNE: Maxwell, Baptiste, Clarke, Wright, Cunningham, Vermijl, Pearson, Johnson, McGeady, Robinson, Hugill. Subs: Huntington, Spurr, Browne, Pringle, Doyle, Makienok, Lindegaard.

Burton: McLaughlan, Brayford, Mousinho, Turner, McCrory, Atkins, Palmer, Naylor, Dyer, Irvine, O'Grady. Subs: Flanagan, Williamson, Miller, Choudhury, Harness, Barker, Bywater.

Referee: Darren Bond (Wigan)