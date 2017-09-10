Search

PNE v Barnsley: How they rated

Sean Maguire's header beats Barnsley goalkeeper Adam Davies to give Preston the lead
Dave Seddon gives his verdict on which players stood out in the 1-1 Deepdale draw.

Chris Maxwell 7

Bar a late flap at a cross, was solid between the posts. Not much to do shot-saving wise but dealt with crosses well.

Darnell Fisher 7

Decent defensive performance, made a goalline clearance in the second half. Got forward in the latter stages.

Paul Huntington 7

Was solid in the centre of defence, keeping a close watch on Ike Ugbo. Had a header at the other end which was blocked by a team-mate.

Tommy Spurr 8

Hardly put a foot wrong in the centre of defence, timing one tackle in the second half to perfection. An impressive return.

Josh Earl 6

Up against a tricky customer in Adam Hammill, this was the biggest test yet for the teenager and will have learned lessons from it.

Paul Gallagher 7

Played a sitting midfield role in his 500th club appearance, passing the ball well before running out of steam.

Alan browne 6

The Irishman’s distribution was somewhat wayward at times, playing as the attacking one in the central midfield pair.

Stephy Mavididi 6

Had a good spell in the early stages of the second half but otherwise a frustrating first league start for PNE.

Sean Maguire 8

Netted his first competitive goal for PNE and was a livewire in the No.10 role off the striker. Showed good balance and awareness.

Tom Barkhuizen 7

Set up Maguire’s goal with a good cross with his left foot. Would still suggest he is more of a threat playing more centrally.

Jordan Hugill 6

Put in his usual hard-working shift up front but found two tough customers in Barnsley’s centre-halves. Put a first-half chance just wide.

subs used

John Welsh 6

Got one of the biggest cheers of the afternoon when he replaced Gallagher. Looked a little rusty which is no surprise after so long out.

Josh Harrop 7

Decent impact after replacing Barkhuizen, he looked good on the ball but his delivery from set-pieces could have been better.

Callum Robinson 6

A 78th-minute replacement for Mavididi. Saw plenty of the ball in his time on the pitch as North End searched for a winner.

Subs (not used): Marnick Vermijl, Daryl Horgan, Ben Davies, Mat Hudson.

BARNSLEY: Davies, McCarthy, Jackson, Lindsay, Pearson, Williams, Gardner (Moncur 66), Potts, Hammill (Bradshaw 81), Hedges (Barnes 71), Ugbo. Subs (not used): Pinnock, Thiam, Bird, Townsend.

Referee: Peter Bankes 6

ATTENDANCE: 12,813 (1,745 away)