PNE v Barnsley

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson made four changes to the Lilywhites side for the clash with Barnsley at Deepdale.

Aiden McGeady and Alex Baptiste were handed their PNE debuts after joining on season-long loans on deadline-day, with Marnick Vermijl making his second debut for the club after his £500,000 switch from Sheffield Wednesday.

Eoin Doyle also came into the starting XI, replacing the injured Jermaine Beckford up front.

Also going out of the side beaten by Ipswich a fortnight ago were Bailey Wright, Chris Humphrey and Daniel Johnson.

PNE: Lindegaard, Baptiste, Clarke, Cunningham, Vermijl, Welsh, Gallagher, Spurr, McGeady, Robinson, Doyle. Subs: Browne, Makienok, Johnson, Pringle, Huntington, Hugill, Maxwell.

Barnsley: Davies, Yiadom, Roberts, MacDonald, White, Kent, Hourihane, Scowem, Hammill, Watkins, Winnall. Subs: Lee, Jackson, Kpekawa, Bradshaw, Morsy, Armstrong, Townsend.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham (County Durham)