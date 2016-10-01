PNE v Aston Villa

There was one change to the Preston North End starting XI for the Championship clash with Aston Villa at Deepdale.

Aiden McGeady returned to the side after being a late substitute in the midweek draw at Birmingham City, with Chris Humphrey dropping out.

The formation switched from a 3-5-2 to a flat back four, Alex Baptiste moving from the centre of defence to play at right-back.

John Welsh was set to play a deep-sitting midfield role, allowing Ben Pearson and former Villa man Daniel Johnson to push further forward.

Paul Gallagher returned to the bench after missing the Birmingham game with a deadleg.

PNE: Maxwell, Baptiste, Clarke, Wright, Cunningham, Welsh, McGeady, Pearson, Johnson, Robinson, Hugill. Subs: Browne, Makienok, Gallagher, Doyle, Pringle, Huntington, Lindegaard.

Villa: Bunn, Hutton, Elphick, Chester, Cissokha, Westwood, Jedinak, Adomah, Grealish, Ayew, Kodjia. Subs: Baker, Richards, Tshibola, Gestede, Amavi, McCormack, Steer.

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside)