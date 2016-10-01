Search

PNE v Aston Villa

PNE v Aston Villa

PNE v Aston Villa

2
Have your say

There was one change to the Preston North End starting XI for the Championship clash with Aston Villa at Deepdale.

Aiden McGeady returned to the side after being a late substitute in the midweek draw at Birmingham City, with Chris Humphrey dropping out.

The formation switched from a 3-5-2 to a flat back four, Alex Baptiste moving from the centre of defence to play at right-back.

John Welsh was set to play a deep-sitting midfield role, allowing Ben Pearson and former Villa man Daniel Johnson to push further forward.

Paul Gallagher returned to the bench after missing the Birmingham game with a deadleg.

PNE: Maxwell, Baptiste, Clarke, Wright, Cunningham, Welsh, McGeady, Pearson, Johnson, Robinson, Hugill. Subs: Browne, Makienok, Gallagher, Doyle, Pringle, Huntington, Lindegaard.

Villa: Bunn, Hutton, Elphick, Chester, Cissokha, Westwood, Jedinak, Adomah, Grealish, Ayew, Kodjia. Subs: Baker, Richards, Tshibola, Gestede, Amavi, McCormack, Steer.

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside)