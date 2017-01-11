PNE turn down bid for striker

Preston North End have turned down a seven-figure bid from Ipswich Town for striker Jordan Hugill.

Ipswich’s offer was around the £1.5m mark for a player North End bought for just £25,000.

The word from Deepdale is that PNE do not want to sell and don’t need to sell with Hugill under contract until June 2019 – he signed a new deal in September.

Every player has his price but it would take a significantly higher bid to tempt them to consider a sale.

Hugill, 24, has established himself a first-team regular this season, scoring six goals in 27 appearances.

In total, he has made 65 appearances in a Preston shirt, his first season with the club having been interupted by a knee injury which needed surgery.

He joined North End in June 2014 when his contract Port Vale ran out, with them paying youth compensation for him.

Although Preston sold Bailey Wright to Bristol City last week and Jor Garner to Rangers last August, they are determined to keep the bulk of the current squad together, one which is showing plenty of promise.

Their hand was forced somewhat with Wright as he was in the last six months of his contract and this transfer window was the last chance to get a fee for him.

With Hugill, the clock is not ticking and the front man is very much in the plans, with him starting last Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Arsenal.

Ipswich are due at Deepdale on January 28, although that will be postponed if they beat Lincoln City in a replay to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup that weekend.