PNE to learn FA Cup opponents

Preston North End will be ball No.30 in the FA Cup third round draw on Monday night.
The draw takes place at 7pm and is being televised live by the BBC and BT Sport.
In last season’s competition, PNE fell at the third-round stage, beaten 2-0 by Peterborough United.
The year before, they reached the fifth round, losing 3-1 to Manchester United at Deepdale after Scott Laird had fired them in front.
The third round games will be played on the weekend of January 7/8.
Full list of team numbers:
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton & Hove Albion
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Burton Albion
12 Cardiff City
13 Chelsea
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby County
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield Town
19 Hull City
20 Ipswich Town
21 Leeds United
22 Leicester City
23 Liverpool
24 Manchester City
25 Manchester United
26 Middlesbrough
27 Newcastle United
28 Norwich City
29 Nottingham Forest
30 Preston North End
31 Queens Park Rangers
32 Reading
33 Rotherham United
34 Sheffield Wednesday
35 Southampton
36 Stoke City
37 Sunderland
38 Swansea City
39 Tottenham Hotspur
40 Watford
41 West Bromwich Albion
42 West Ham United
43 Wigan Athletic
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 AFC Wimbledon
46 Wycombe Wanderers
47 Millwall
48 Macclesfield Town or Oxford United
49 Bolton Wanderers
50 Blackpool
51 Stourbridge or Northampton Town
52 Notts County or Peterborough United
53 Cambridge United
54 Port Vale
55 Barrow
56 Accrington Stanley
57 Lincoln City or Oldham Athletic
58 Luton Town
59 Sutton United
60 Eastleigh or FC Halifax Town
61 Shrewsbury Town or Fleetwood Town
62 Charlton Athletic or Milton Keynes Dons
63 Plymouth Argyle or Newport County
64 Rochdale