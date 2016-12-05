PNE to learn FA Cup opponents

Preston North End will be ball No.30 in the FA Cup third round draw on Monday night.

The draw takes place at 7pm and is being televised live by the BBC and BT Sport.

Scott Laird scores for PNE against Manchester United in the FA Cup in February 2015

In last season’s competition, PNE fell at the third-round stage, beaten 2-0 by Peterborough United.

The year before, they reached the fifth round, losing 3-1 to Manchester United at Deepdale after Scott Laird had fired them in front.

The third round games will be played on the weekend of January 7/8.

Full list of team numbers:

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Burton Albion

12 Cardiff City

13 Chelsea

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby County

16 Everton

17 Fulham

18 Huddersfield Town

19 Hull City

20 Ipswich Town

21 Leeds United

22 Leicester City

23 Liverpool

24 Manchester City

25 Manchester United

26 Middlesbrough

27 Newcastle United

28 Norwich City

29 Nottingham Forest

30 Preston North End

31 Queens Park Rangers

32 Reading

33 Rotherham United

34 Sheffield Wednesday

35 Southampton

36 Stoke City

37 Sunderland

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur

40 Watford

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wigan Athletic

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 AFC Wimbledon

46 Wycombe Wanderers

47 Millwall

48 Macclesfield Town or Oxford United

49 Bolton Wanderers

50 Blackpool

51 Stourbridge or Northampton Town

52 Notts County or Peterborough United

53 Cambridge United

54 Port Vale

55 Barrow

56 Accrington Stanley

57 Lincoln City or Oldham Athletic

58 Luton Town

59 Sutton United

60 Eastleigh or FC Halifax Town

61 Shrewsbury Town or Fleetwood Town

62 Charlton Athletic or Milton Keynes Dons

63 Plymouth Argyle or Newport County

64 Rochdale