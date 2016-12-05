PNE to face Arsenal in the FA Cup

Preston North End have landed a plum FA Cup tie, with Arsenal to visit Deepdale in third round.

The Lilywhites will face the Gunners in the new year, with ties scheduled for January 6-9 and there is a strong chance of the game being televised live – it is certain to attract a sell-out crowd.

Arsene Wenger’s men are currently second in the Premier League and possess an array of talent with Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Theo Walcott some of the stand-out names in their squad.

North End and Arsenal last met in the FA Cup in January 1999, the London side winning 4-2 after PNE had led 2-0 through a Kurt Nogan double.

The full third round draw:

Ipswich v Lincoln or Oldham

Barrow v Rochdale

Manchester United v Reading

Hull v Swansea

Sunderland v Burnley

QPR v Blackburn

Millwall v Bournemouth

West Ham v Manchester City

Brighton v Charlton or MK Dons

Blackpool v Barnsley

Wigan v Nottingham Forest

Birmingham v Newcastle

Chelsea v Notts County of Peterborough

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom v Derby

Everton v Leicester

Liverpool v Newport County of Plymouth

Wycombe v Stourbridge or Northampton

Watford v Burton

Preston v Arsenal

Cardiff v Fulham

Stoke v Wolves

Cambridge v Leeds

Bristol City v Shrewsbury or Fleetwood

Huddersfield v Port Vale

Tottenham v Aston Villa

Brentford v Halifax or Eastleigh

Bolton v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Southampton

Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon

Accrington Stanley v Luton

Rotherham v Oxford or Macclesfield