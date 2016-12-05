PNE to face Arsenal in the FA Cup

Preston North End have landed a plum FA Cup tie, with Arsenal to visit Deepdale in third round.
The Lilywhites will face the Gunners in the new year, with ties scheduled for January 6-9 and there is a strong chance of the game being televised live – it is certain to attract a sell-out crowd.
Arsene Wenger’s men are currently second in the Premier League and possess an array of talent with Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Theo Walcott some of the stand-out names in their squad.
North End and Arsenal last met in the FA Cup in January 1999, the London side winning 4-2 after PNE had led 2-0 through a Kurt Nogan double.
The full third round draw:
Ipswich v Lincoln or Oldham
Barrow v Rochdale
Manchester United v Reading
Hull v Swansea
Sunderland v Burnley
QPR v Blackburn
Millwall v Bournemouth
West Ham v Manchester City
Brighton v Charlton or MK Dons
Blackpool v Barnsley
Wigan v Nottingham Forest
Birmingham v Newcastle
Chelsea v Notts County of Peterborough
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday
West Brom v Derby
Everton v Leicester
Liverpool v Newport County of Plymouth
Wycombe v Stourbridge or Northampton
Watford v Burton
Preston v Arsenal
Cardiff v Fulham
Stoke v Wolves
Cambridge v Leeds
Bristol City v Shrewsbury or Fleetwood
Huddersfield v Port Vale
Tottenham v Aston Villa
Brentford v Halifax or Eastleigh
Bolton v Crystal Palace
Norwich v Southampton
Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon
Accrington Stanley v Luton
Rotherham v Oxford or Macclesfield