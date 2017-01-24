PNE striker Doyle linked with loan move

Preston North End striker Eoin Doyle has been linked with a loan move to either Bolton Wanderers or Portsmouth.

Both clubs have been in touch with PNE about taking the Irishman for the remainder of the season but PNE will not be rushed into a decision.

PNE's Eoin Doyle celebrates scoring against Sheffield Wednesday

They don’t want to leave themselves short of numbers once the transfer deadline passes next week and in all likelihood would want an incoming deal lined-up before sanctioning outgoings.

With any loan deal, North End would want the other club to make a significant contribution to wages.

Bolton are the better placed of the two current admirers for Doyle, with them in third place in League One. But they do currently have transfer restrictions placed on them.

Portsmouth’s boss Paul Cook was manager at Chesterfield when Doyle broke into English football and scored 38 goals.

It could be linking-up with Cook again which appeals to Doyle.

The 28-year-old joined North End on loan from Cardiff in September 2015, with the deal made permanent last summer.

Last season, Doyle scored four goals in PNE colours and this term has netted three times – once in the Championship and in the EFL Cup ties against Hartlepool and Oldham.

In December, the 28-year-old was sent-off for fighting with team-mate Jermaine Beckford in the clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, a game in which he had scored with his first touch after coming on as substitute.

His most recent appearance in the North End team was at Burton on January 2, a game he started on the right-wing.

Doyle was an unused substitute against Arsenal but has not made the bench for the last two matches against Brighton and Aston Villa.