PNE sign Manchester United midfielder

Preston North End have signed Manchester United's attacking midfielder Josh Harrop.

Harrop has agreed a four-year contract with North End which will take effect from July 3.

PNE new boy Josh Harrop in action for Manchester United

The 21-year-old shot to fame on the final day of the Premier League season in May when he scored on his United first-team debut against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, cutting in from the left hand side of the box and curling a shot into the far corner of the net.

He was a regular in United's Under-23s side, finishing as their top scorer with 10 goals.

The Stockport-born player was out of contract this summer and turned down the offer of a new deal from United to sign for North End where he will get the chance of regular first-team football.

Because he is under the age of 24 and as United offered him a new contract, North End have had to pay an undisclosed training compensation fee to the Red Devils.

Harrop is PNE's third summer signing, following-on from Sean Maguire and Declan Rudd.

He will already know a few faces in the Preston squad, with Ben Pearson, Liam Grimshaw and Marnick Vermijl having formerly been team-mates in the United youth ranks.

North End manager Simon Grayson said: "Josh is a player who had attracted a lot of interest this summer and we had to move quickly to secure his signature."