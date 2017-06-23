Search

PNE sign Manchester United midfielder

Josh Harrop celebrates scoring on his Manchester United debut

Josh Harrop celebrates scoring on his Manchester United debut

Share this article

Preston North End have signed Manchester United's attacking midfielder Josh Harrop.

Harrop has agreed a four-year contract with North End which will take effect from July 3.

PNE new boy Josh Harrop in action for Manchester United

PNE new boy Josh Harrop in action for Manchester United

The 21-year-old shot to fame on the final day of the Premier League season in May when he scored on his United first-team debut against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, cutting in from the left hand side of the box and curling a shot into the far corner of the net.

He was a regular in United's Under-23s side, finishing as their top scorer with 10 goals.

The Stockport-born player was out of contract this summer and turned down the offer of a new deal from United to sign for North End where he will get the chance of regular first-team football.

Because he is under the age of 24 and as United offered him a new contract, North End have had to pay an undisclosed training compensation fee to the Red Devils.

Harrop is PNE's third summer signing, following-on from Sean Maguire and Declan Rudd.

He will already know a few faces in the Preston squad, with Ben Pearson, Liam Grimshaw and Marnick Vermijl having formerly been team-mates in the United youth ranks.

North End manager Simon Grayson said: "Josh is a player who had attracted a lot of interest this summer and we had to move quickly to secure his signature."