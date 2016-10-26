PNE’s six of the worst

Preston North End got hit for six by Newcastle United on Tuesday night, their heaviest defeat for 19 years – a 6-0 defeat at Blackburn in the League Cup.

Here are six other games when PNE had six goals put past them.

Jonathan Clark scored twice for PNE in their 6-4 defeat at Plymouth in 1984

September 29, 1984: Plymouth Argyle 6 PNE 4

A crazy game in Devon saw North End turn a 4-3 lead into a defeat.

Two goals apiece from Jonathan Clark and John Kelly seemingly had the Lilywhites on course for victory.

But in the last five minutes and with Preston down to 10 men after Clark had been sent-off, Argyle scored three times.

October 10, 1984: Norwich City 6 PNE 1

Less than a fortnight after their collapse at Plymouth, PNE made the long trek to Carrow Road for the second leg of a Milk Cup tie.

A 3-3 draw in the first game at Deepdale had them in optimistic mood heading to Norfolk.

Norwich won at a canter, Geoff Twentyman scoring North End’s goal.

September 10, 1985: Northampton 6 PNE 0

North End went a goal down inside the first minute against the Cobblers and never recovered in the clash at the three-sided County Ground which was shared with Northamptonshire Cricket Club.

Defeat came just three days after North End had beaten Torquay 4-0 at home.

October 12, 1985: PNE 3 Chester 6

It was an afternoon to forget for Tommy Booth’s men as Chester put six goals past them at Deepdale.

Four of the visitors’ goals came from striker Stuart Rimmer on his 21st birthday – later in his career, Rimmer had a short loan spell with Preston.

Wayne Foster, Gary Brazil and Paul Welsh netted for North End.

A month later, PNE were beaten 7-3 at Walsall in the FA Cup.

November 26, 1988: Wolves 6 PNE 0

Wolves strikers Steve Bull and Andy Mutch ran riot as Preston were beaten 6-0 at Molineux.

Bull scored four and Mutch twice in a contest which actually wasn’t as one-sided as the scoreline suggests.

North End were backed by 3,000 supporters that afternoon in the West Midlands.

February 17, 1990: Reading 6 PNE 0

This was Les Chapman’s first game as Preston’s caretaker manager following the sacking of John McGrath.

Chapman must have wondered what had hit him at Elm Park and such a heavy loss could easily have affected his chances of getting the job full-time.

It didn’t, results picking up and Chapman was got the job on a permanent basis.