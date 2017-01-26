PNE’s Gentry are heading to Fulham

Hang on to your bowler hats – Preston North End’s visit to Fulham on March 4 has been chosen by supporters as Gentry Day.

To help get as many fans to London as possible, North End have team-up with official travel partner Virgin Trains to put on a football special.

PNE players celebrate in front of the away end on Gentry Day at Bolton last season

It will be a return service from Preston to London Euston, with supporters asked to make their own way to and from Craven Cottage.

Departure times will be confirmed in due course but it is estimated that the train will arrive at Euston at 12.30pm and depart around 7pm.

Standard class costs £30 adults and £26 concessions (Over-65s and Under-16s).

The cost of first-class is £40 adults and £36 concessions, with that option including food on both the outward and return journeys.

Jordan Hugill raises his hat to the PNE fans on Gentry Day last season

It will be a dry train by law as it is travelling to a sporting event.

PNE’s initial allocation at Craven Cottage is 2,125, priced £25 adults, £20 seniors and 18-21-year-olds, and £1 for under-18s.

Tickets for both the game and the train will go on sale on January 26.

Coach travel is available too, priced £27 adults and £25 concessions.

The first Gentry Day was in 2005 when Preston played at QPR, and North End fans have celebrated it annually since 2008.

Last season, goals from Jordan Hugill and Eoin Doyle gave Preston a 2-1 win at Bolton on Gentry Day.