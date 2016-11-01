PNE’s Gally shortlisted for monthly award

Preston North End midfielder Paul Gallagher has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for October.

He is joined on the Championship shortlist by Newcastle’s Dwight Gayle, Sheffield Wednesday’s Gary Hooper, QPR’s Massimo Luongo, Cardiff’s Peter Whittingham and Brighton’s Sam Baldock.

Gallagher featured in five of North End’s six games last month.

He came off the bench to set-up Simon Makienok’s late equaliser at Brighton on October 15.

Four days later, Gallagher scored and claimed two assists in the 3-1 victory over Huddersfield.