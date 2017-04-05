PNE's five alive and six of the best

Preston North End's 5-0 hammering of Bristol City on Tuesday night was perhaps overdue.
It was the first time they had gone nap in a game since a 5-1 victory over Crewe Alexandra in March 2015, Joe Garner netting four goals that day and Jermaine Beckford scoring the other.
In terms of a winning margin, putting Lee Johnson's men to the sword was the biggest since they beat Carlisle United 6-1 at Deepdale on April 12, 2014.
Craig Davies, on loan from Bolton, scored a second-half hat-trick that day to add to earlier goals from Stuart Beavon, Alan Browne and Lee Holmes.
A couple of weeks later, North End beat Shrewsbury 5-2, that campaign seeing them finish in the League One play-offs.
Wins by five, six and even seven goals, have happened over recent seasons.
In September 2012, PNE under Graham Westley beat Hartlepool United 5-0 at Deepdale, wsith goals from Joel Byrom, Beavon, Jack King and Scott Laird (2).
During the first couple of months of the 2010/11 campaign, North End had two high-scoring away wins.
They beat Stockport County 5-0 at Edgeley Park in the League Cup in August 2010, that being Bailey Wright's debut for the club - Wright of course was in the Bristol City side on Tuesday having joined them in January.
Then the following month, PNE had that incredible 6-4 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road, coming back from 4-1 down to beat a Leeds side managed at the time by Simon Grayson.
Earlier that year, they beat Colchester 7-0 in the FA Cup when under the caretaker stewardship of Rob Kelly following Alan Irvine's sacking.
A big victory, in more ways than one, was the 6-0 thrashing of Cardiff City at Deepdale in April 2009.
That victory came three games from the end of the regular season and North End were to pip Cardiff to a place in the play-offs by a single goal.
Going a bit further back, in October 2007, Preston beat Southampton 5-1 at Deepdale under Paul Simpson, while in February 2006 a Billy Davies-managed PNE won by the same scoreline against Luton Town.
