PNE's five alive and six of the best

Preston North End's 5-0 hammering of Bristol City on Tuesday night was perhaps overdue.

It was the first time they had gone nap in a game since a 5-1 victory over Crewe Alexandra in March 2015, Joe Garner netting four goals that day and Jermaine Beckford scoring the other.

In terms of a winning margin, putting Lee Johnson's men to the sword was the biggest since they beat Carlisle United 6-1 at Deepdale on April 12, 2014.

Craig Davies, on loan from Bolton, scored a second-half hat-trick that day to add to earlier goals from Stuart Beavon, Alan Browne and Lee Holmes.

A couple of weeks later, North End beat Shrewsbury 5-2, that campaign seeing them finish in the League One play-offs.

Wins by five, six and even seven goals, have happened over recent seasons.

Joe Garner was PNE's four-goal hero on the 5-1 win over Crewe

In September 2012, PNE under Graham Westley beat Hartlepool United 5-0 at Deepdale, wsith goals from Joel Byrom, Beavon, Jack King and Scott Laird (2).

During the first couple of months of the 2010/11 campaign, North End had two high-scoring away wins.

They beat Stockport County 5-0 at Edgeley Park in the League Cup in August 2010, that being Bailey Wright's debut for the club - Wright of course was in the Bristol City side on Tuesday having joined them in January.

Then the following month, PNE had that incredible 6-4 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road, coming back from 4-1 down to beat a Leeds side managed at the time by Simon Grayson.

Craig Davies celebrates his hat-trick against Carlisle in 2014

Earlier that year, they beat Colchester 7-0 in the FA Cup when under the caretaker stewardship of Rob Kelly following Alan Irvine's sacking.

A big victory, in more ways than one, was the 6-0 thrashing of Cardiff City at Deepdale in April 2009.

That victory came three games from the end of the regular season and North End were to pip Cardiff to a place in the play-offs by a single goal.

Going a bit further back, in October 2007, Preston beat Southampton 5-1 at Deepdale under Paul Simpson, while in February 2006 a Billy Davies-managed PNE won by the same scoreline against Luton Town.

Josh Brownhill in action in PNE's 6-1 win over Carlisle in 2014

Scott Laird shoots home in the 5-0 win over Hartlepool in September 2012