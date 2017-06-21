PNE's Championship fixtures

Preston North End will kick-off their Championship campaign against Sheffield Wednesday at Deepdale.

The Owls, beaten play-off semi-finalists last season, are the visitors on August 5.

North End then go to Elland Road to play Leeds United the following weekend, with the Carabao Cup trip to Accrington Stanley in between.

A tough looking August continues with a midweek visit to Derby County, a home game with beaten play-off finalists Reading and a visit to Middlesbrough.

They play the two other clubs relegated from the Premier League - Hull and Sunderland - back-to-back at the end of September.

Both games against Aston Villa are Tuesday nights - at Deepdale on October 31 and at Villa Park on February 20.

Bolton provide PNE's derby contest this season, with Wanderers visiting Deepdale on November 18 and Preston making the trip to the Macron Stadium on March 3.

Over Christmas, North End host Nottingham Forest on December 23, before facing Barnsley at Oakwell on Boxing Day.

They go to Cardiff City on December 30, before Middlesbrough come to Deepdale on New Year's Day.

Over Easter, PNE go to Sheffield Wednesday on March 31, then host Derby on Easter Monday.

They finish the season with a home game against Burton Albion.

August

5 SHEFFIELD WED H

12 LEEDS UNITED A

15 DERBY COUNTY A

19 READING H

26 MIDDLESBROUGH A

September

9 BARNSLEY H

12 CARDIFF CITY H

16 BIRMINGHAM C A

23 MILLWALL H

26 HULL CITY A

30 SUNDERLAND H

October

14 FULHAM A

21 WOLVES A

28 BRENTFORD H

31 ASTON VILLA H

November

4 IPSWICH TOWN A

18 BOLTON H

21 BRISTOL CITY A

25 NORWICH CITY A

December

2 QPR H

9 BURTON ALBION A

16 SHEFFIELD UTD H

23 NOTTM FOREST H

26 BARNSLEY A

30 CARDIFF CITY A

January

1 MIDDLESBROUGH H

13 MILLWALL A

20 BIRMINGHAM C H

27 NOTTM FOREST A

February

3 HULL CITY H

10 BRENTFORD A

17 WOLVES H

20 ASTON VILLA A

24 IPSWICH TOWN H

March

3 BOLTON A

6 BRISTOL CITY H

10 FULHAM H

17 SUNDERLAND A

31 SHEFFIELD WED A

April

2 DERBY COUNTY H

7 READING A

10 LEEDS UNITED H

14 QPR A

21 NORWICH CITY H

28 SHEFFIELD UTD A

May

6 BURTON ALBION H