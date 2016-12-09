PNE release Arsenal ticket details

Tickets for Preston North End's FA Cup tie with Arsenal at Deepdale will go on sale next week.

Season ticket holders, Premier members, ambassadors and Deepdale Dozen holders can purchase two tickets per person from Tuesday December 13 through to December 20.

During that same time, supporters with a ticket stub from Saturday's game against Blackburn can buy one ticket per person.

General sale will be from Wednesday, December 21 onwards.

Normal match day league prices will apply.

Corporate tickets will go on sale on December 13, with season ticket holders' seats reserved for a week.

The clash with the Gunners is on Saturday, January 7 ( 5.30pm kick-off) and is being broadcast live on BT Sport.