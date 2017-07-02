PNE play the numbers game

Jordan Hugill has been given the No.9 shirt at Preston North End ahead of the new season.
The striker had worn No.25 since joining PNE three years ago but now has the traditional centre-forward's number - it was vacated by Simon Makienok's departure.
Andy Boyle has also changed squad number, taking No.6 after previously being No.24.
Declan Rudd will wear the No.1 shirt following his arrival from Norwich City, while Josh Harrop has been given the No.10 shirt.
Sean Maguire is to be North End's No.24 and Kevin O'Connor No.25, both players set to join-up with the North End squad later this month after signing from Cork City.
Melle Meulensteen, Callum Roberts and Josh Earl who have signed professional contracts after coming through the youth ranks, will wear 30, 31 and 32 respectively.
The full squad list is:
1 Declan Rudd
2 Marnick Vermijl
3 Greg Cunningham
4 Ben Pearson
5 Tom Clarke
6 Andy Boyle
7 Daryl Horgan
8 Alan Browne
9 Jordan Hugill
10 Josh Harrop
11 Daniel Johnson
12 Paul Gallagher
13 Eoin Doyle
15 Calum Woods
16 Liam Grimshaw
17 Tommy Spurr
18 Ben Pringle
19 John Welsh
20 Ben Davies
21 Stevie May
22 Chris Maxwell
23 Paul Huntington
24 Sean Maguire
25 Kevin O’Connor
28 Mathew Hudson
29 Tom Barkhuizen
30 Melle Meulensteen
31 Callum Roberts
32 Josh Earl
37 Callum Robinson
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.