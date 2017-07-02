PNE play the numbers game

Jordan Hugill has been given the No.9 shirt at Preston North End ahead of the new season.

The striker had worn No.25 since joining PNE three years ago but now has the traditional centre-forward's number - it was vacated by Simon Makienok's departure.

Andy Boyle

Andy Boyle has also changed squad number, taking No.6 after previously being No.24.

Declan Rudd will wear the No.1 shirt following his arrival from Norwich City, while Josh Harrop has been given the No.10 shirt.

Sean Maguire is to be North End's No.24 and Kevin O'Connor No.25, both players set to join-up with the North End squad later this month after signing from Cork City.

Melle Meulensteen, Callum Roberts and Josh Earl who have signed professional contracts after coming through the youth ranks, will wear 30, 31 and 32 respectively.

The full squad list is:

1 Declan Rudd

2 Marnick Vermijl

3 Greg Cunningham

4 Ben Pearson

5 Tom Clarke

6 Andy Boyle

7 Daryl Horgan

8 Alan Browne

9 Jordan Hugill

10 Josh Harrop

11 Daniel Johnson

12 Paul Gallagher

13 Eoin Doyle

15 Calum Woods

16 Liam Grimshaw

17 Tommy Spurr

18 Ben Pringle

19 John Welsh

20 Ben Davies

21 Stevie May

22 Chris Maxwell

23 Paul Huntington

24 Sean Maguire

25 Kevin O’Connor

28 Mathew Hudson

29 Tom Barkhuizen

30 Melle Meulensteen

31 Callum Roberts

32 Josh Earl

37 Callum Robinson