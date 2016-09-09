PNE overdue a home win

Preston will be looking to recapture their home form when Barnsley visit Deepdale tomorrow.

They have gone eight games in front of the home faithful without a Championship win, a run which stretches back to February 23.

Last month, North End managed home cup victories over Hartlepool and Oldham.

But better league results are needed to get them heading up the division.

PNE boss Simon Grayson said: “We are probably due a good result at home.

“The Derby game here was definitely one we didn’t deserve to lose.

“We competed well against Fulham, a side who have started well, and could have got something from that.

“I don’t think we are a million miles away from turning these defeats into wins.

“Since our last game, we have done a lot of work on the training pitch.

“We have done a lot of team shape and individual work, which we hope can produce better results.

“The players have taken on board what we have asked them to do and hopefully that show in the games.”

Grayson could turn to his three deadline-day signings as he looks to get the Lilywhites firing on all cylinders.

Aiden McGeady joined up with the squad for the first time yesterday, since signing on a season’s loan from Everton.

He was with the Republic of Ireland when the move went through.

Marnick Vermijl and Alex Baptiste have had longer to settle in. McGeady is an option for either wing or in a role off the main striker, and he has the ability to make PNE spark in the final third.

On the fitness front, injuries to Jermaine Beckford and Bailey Wright are being monitored.

Beckford pulled a hamstring in the defeat at Ipswich, while Wright has been nursing a toe injury for the last few weeks.

Said Grayson: “Jermaine is going to be touch-and-go.

“We know where we are with him but we have to be careful with the games we have coming up.

“Bailey was struggling with an injury before the break.

“He’s had time to rest it and we now have options for the defence.”

Grayson yesterday saw another of his squad commit to a longer stay, with Greg Cunningham signing a new three-year contract.

He follows Daniel Johnson, Paul Huntington and Tom Clarke in agreeing fresh terms, while Grayson revealed talks were ongoing with Wright and Paul Gallagher.

“Four of the lads have shown their commitment, and we are talking to Bailey and Gally,” said Grayson.

“Things are progressing well with those two.

“Greg was player of the year last season – he’s a really honest lad who wants to do his best every time he goes out to play and train.

“He has done ever so well since he came here and I’m delighted he’s signed.”