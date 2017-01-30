PNE opponents focused on just getting the points

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock would be content to see some ‘rubbish’ from his Bluebirds side if it meant getting points on the board.

Warnock’s men – who host Preston on Tuesday night – lost 2-1 at Reading on Saturday, which followed a 1-0 reverse to Brighton.

In both games, they put in decent displays which Warnock felt deserved more reward.

“That’s two games on the trot which we could have easily won,” said Warnock. “It shows that we’re not far off but we haven’t got enough goals in the team.”

“I don’t want to be doing this for the next four or five games, which are all tough games, coming in and saying how disappointed I am because we’ve done well. I would rather us play rubbish for a few weeks and get some points on the board.”

Midfielder Joe Ralls got Cardiff’s goal at Reading from a penalty.

Before losing to Reading and Brighton, Cardiff had won three league games on the bounce against Burton, Bristol City and Aston Villa.

Warnock is reluctant to pay over the odds in the transfer market to add to the squad.

He said: “I’m not going to offer money for players that are probably just on a par with what we’ve got.

“So I think we’ve got to bite the bullet and I’ve got to conjure up a few more wins with the lads I’ve got.”