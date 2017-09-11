PNE old boys beat Blackpool

Neil Mellor rolled back the years to play a starring role as Preston beat Blackpool in a legends’ game.

The former North End striker found the net five times in an 8-7 victory.

It saw PNE retain the Knights Trophy – named in honour of Sir Tom Finney and Sir Stanley Matthews – after winning it in 2015.

The golden-oldies clash was played at the home of West Lancs League outfit Thornton Cleveleys.

Fans of both clubs braved some appalling weather to see the players of yesteryear in action.

The game raised money for charity via donations from supporters.

Chris Sedgwick

Mellor was in a North End side which included David Lucas, Chris Sedgwick, Andy Fensome, Graeme Atkinson, Lee Cartwright and Warren Beattie.

Lucas swapped his usual position as goalkeeper to play as an outfield player.

That move paid off as he got on the scoresheet, with Sedgwick and Atkinson also scoring.

One of Mellor’s five goals was a chip from the half-way line over Blackpool keeper Carl Lancashire.

Warren Beattie

Scott Taylor netted four goals for Blackpool, Danny Coid and Dave Rogerson their other scorers.

North End led 6-2 at the interval before the Seasiders launched a strong fightback in the second half.

But the last of Mellor’s goals and Lucas’ strike made sure it was North End who lifted the trophy.

Mellor spent five years with PNE after signing from Liverpool in 2006.

He scored 43 goals during his time at Deepdale before a knee injury brought a halt to his career in 2012.

The 34-year-old now does media work for Sky Sports.