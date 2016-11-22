PNE need to sharpen up says boss

Preston manager Simon Grayson thinks more sides will try to shut up shop at Deepdale in the manner Wolves did at the weekend.

The Lilywhites were frustrated for long spells of Saturday’s 0-0 by Wolves’ smothering tactics.

That said, they twice cracked the visitors’ defence late in the game, only for Simon Makienok and Jordan Hugill to miss great chances.

So Grayson has stressed the importance of being ruthless when opportunities come along.

“Teams setting up to shut us out is a credit to how well we have done at home,” said Grayson.

“If that is the case, then we are doing something right.

“We have to accept that teams will set up in that way against us and so we have to make sure we improve at the top end of the pitch.

“When you get chances like we did on Saturday, we have to take them.

“I have no doubt other teams will come here and try and so what Wolves did.”

Wolves boss Paul Lambert admitted Preston’s good form had been behind his decision to adopt a defensive approach in his first game in charge.

Lambert said: “We have a threat going forward with the lads we have got but I think we can be stronger than the team has been showing in the last few months.

“That is why I decided to go to Preston and be strong.

“Remember, Preston had been sweeping everybody in front of them, they have been on a terrific run. It was a tough place to go.”

Meanwhile, PNE are in Lancashire Senior Cup action tomorrow night against Bolton (7pm).

The second-round tie is being played at Lancashire FA County Ground in Leyland.

Some of the players on the fringes of Preston’s first-team squad are set to feature.