PNE land Magpies cup tie

Tom Clarke leads PNE's celebrations after they beat Bournemouth

Preston North End have been drawn away against Newcastle United in the fourth round of the League Cup.

The trip to St James’ Park is PNE’s reward for their 3-2 extra-time win over Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

It means that North End and the Magpies will meet twice in a few days, with the cup game scheduled for the week beginning October 24 – the sides play in the Championship at Deepdale on Saturday, October 29.

A Simon Makienok hat-trick gave PNE their victory against Bournemouth at Dean Court, the Danish striker scoring the winner in the second half of extra-time.

The fourth round draw was made on Wednesday night, with Manchester United drawn at home to rivals Manchester City, with West Ham hosting Chelsea in an all-London clash.

Liverpool will face Tottneham at Anfield, with Arsenal at home to Reading.