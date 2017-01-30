PNE land Everton defender Browning

Preston North End have signed Everton defender Tyias Browning on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old, who can play at right-back or centre-half, will be in the PNE squad for Tuesday night's visit to Cardiff City.

Tyias Browning

Liverpool-born Browning come through Everton's youth ranks and made his first-team debut for the Toffees in the Merseyside derby in 2014.

He made nine senior appearances before a knee injury kept him out of action for nearly a year.

Now fully fit after playing in Everton's Under-23s side, Browning will be looking for a regular run of games with North End.

Before making the loan switch, Browning signed a new two-and-a-half year contract with Everton.

Preston manager Simon Grayson said: "We are delighted to have signed Tyias.

"He is another versatile player, who will help us with the competition for places.

“Everton hold him in high regard and we beat off competition from a number of Championship clubs for his signature and we are grateful to Everton for allowing him to join us.”

Browning, who will wear the No.6 shirt at Preston, watched North End's 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town from the directors' box at Deepdale.

He said: "I’m happy to get playing again and I hope to be able to come in and make an impact.

"It has been quite a frustrating year for me, but I am pleased to be back playing and I am looking forward to get going.

"I have heard nothing but good things about the club and can’t wait to get going."