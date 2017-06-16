PNE land cup trip to Stanley

Preston North End have been drawn away to Accrington Stanley in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The Lilywhites will make the trip to the Crown Ground in the week commencing August 7.

PNE boss Simon Grayson

It will be the first competitive meeting between the clubs since January 1961 when they met twice in the FA Cup in three days.

North End are due to face Stanley in a friendly in July.

The draw for the Carabao Cup - the League Cup in old money - was made in Bangkok where sponsors Carabao are based.

It was regionalised and seeded, with it streamed live.

North End new boy Sean Maguire, who will join from Cork City in July, previously had a loan spell with Accrington.