PNE land Cork defender O'Connor

Preston North End have signed Cork City left-back Kevin O'Connor.

O'Connor follows Cork team-mate Sean Maguire in joining the Lilywhites.

He has signed a three-year contract and moves for an undisclosed fee.

Like Maguire, who agreed his move earlier in the month, O'Connor will join-up with the North End squad on July 24.

O'Connor said: "I'm delighted to sign, it's a massive opportunity, I'm just looking forward to getting started now and I couldn't be happier to sign.

“From the first minute the club showed an interest in me they were keen to sign me and they were the ones who pursued it.

"It's a great club, a big club and there's a big fan base here so I'm just excited to get started.

"I know a few of the boys already obviously with Sean Maguire moving over and Alan Browne.

"That will help me settle in quicker, but I wasn't really thinking of that, I was just delighted to be joining."

The 22-year-old started his career with Waterford United before joining Cork in April 2015.

Cork manager John Caulfield said: “While we never want a player to move on during the season, it shows how far the club has come and it is a fantastic deal for Kevin which puts him at a higher level.

"It also increases his chances of coming into the reckoning for an international call-up.

“Over last two-and-a-half years, our supporters can see how Kevin has developed in the team and how he has progressed.

"While he has had other opportunities to move previously, he saw the bigger picture and waited for the right move.

"When and if players move on, we want it to be to a higher level, both financially and football-wise."