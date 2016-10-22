PNE keeper takes it to the Max!

Simon Grayson is pleased with the way in which Chris Maxwell has taken his chance in the Preston keeper’s jersey.

The Welshman has started PNE’s last six games, and they are unbeaten in that time.

His willingness to come out of his box to sweep up behind the defence has been noticeable, a style different to other keepers North End have had.

Maxwell’s run in the team started at Bournemouth in the League Cup last month and a good display saw him retain the gloves for the Championship clash with Wigan.

Preston boss Grayson told the Evening Post: “Chris has done very well, he was patient while he waited for a chance.

“Like everyone in the squad, he knows there is strong competition for his place.

“Anders Lindegaard is a very good goalkeeper who is keeping him on his toes.

“Chris knows that if he lets his standards slip, then Anders is knocking at the door and ready to come in.

“It is great to be in the position of having two very good goalkeepers.

“They are different types of keepers, both have their strengths and it just so happens that Chris is in the team at the moment and part of our good run of form.”

Maxwell’s ability with the ball at his feet comes at a time when teams playing out from the back is a hot topic in English football.

This season, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has loaned out England keeper Joe Hart to Torino after bringing in Claudio Bravo.

Said Grayson: “Goalkeepers playing with their feet is coming more and more into the game.

“Joe Hart got banished to another club because he is not as good with his feet as another goalkeeper.

“As a manager who is not used to playing that way or is not used to having someone like Chris, it does give you the odd heart palpitation.

“On Wednesday night he was heading one out of play almost at the halfway line!

“Chris likes to play to his strengths and he knows what he is doing.

“We moved for him in the summer because we thought if something happened to Anders injury-wise or there was a drop in form, then we had a very good goalkeeper to come in.

“All the players who we brought in before the season were people who we knew were good enough and could affect the squad and team.

“Chris falls into that bracket, he has come into the club and helped improved us.

“He is improving here and is very much enjoying working with Alan Kelly.

“It is no coincidence that we have had a lot of good keepers here because we have such a good keeper coach in Kels, someone who knows his role and is extremely good at what he does.”

Meanwhile, North End have sold more than 1,000 tickets for the League Cup visit to Newcastle on Tuesday night.

They remain on sale, £10 for adults and £3 for concessions.