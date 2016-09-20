PNE have Friday on their minds

Preston switch attention to the League Cup when they visit Bournemouth tonight but the Championship will still be very much in mind.

The Dean Court clash sees PNE trying to restore pride after the weekend’s 5-0 league defeat at Brentford.

Simon Grayson’s selection is also likely to be a nod towards Friday night’s televised derby with Wigan.

Changes are planned, both to save legs for the Wigan game and give others in the squad a chance to press their claim for a place.

Bailey Wright, Ben Pearson, Paul Huntington, John Welsh, Ben Pringle and Chris Maxwell are among those pushing for recalls on the south coast.

Any eye-catching displays this evening could lead to places being kept for the return to league action.

North End assistant boss Glynn Snodin hopes Saturday’s collapse can quickly be banished from the system.

Snodin said: “We were in on Sunday to get it out of the way.

“It was the last 10 minutes of the Brentford game which was the concern, not the first 80.

“After creating chances and playing well, we lost our shape.

“We showed them a video of parts of the game on Sunday to point out where things went wrong and everyone got it off their chest.

“It was then a case of getting back on to the training pitch and starting all over again to play Bournemouth.

“As a player, you want the next game to come and it is the same for the staff.

“We have never experienced a defeat like Saturday when we’ve worked together. It was a freak result and we will work hard to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“We now play Bournemouth and it is a game we want to win.

“The league is the priority but the cup competitions are important – to be going to play a Premier League side is fantastic for us.

“A win in the cup can help in the league – we want to get some momentum, get on a winning run.

“We thought we had started that off last Tuesday with a great win and performance against Cardiff, then we lost the way we did at Brentford.

“At the moment we are on a rollercoaster in terms of our results.

“We want to be a bit more steady, we want to get back to being hard to beat and picking up results.”

One of the players not travelling to Bournemouth is Marnick Vermijl who injured his hamstring on Saturday.

Said Snodin: “Our physio is liaising with the gaffer with that side of things.

“It is early yet in terms of fully assessing the injury but hopefully Marnick can be back sooner rather than later.”

Snodin expects that Eddie Howe will make a number of changes to Bournemouth’s side tonight but it will still be full of talent and experience.

“When you look at the side which played in the last round at Morecambe, that would have done well in the league,” said Snodin.

“Bournemouth have good players and have spent well.”